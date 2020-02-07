Did You Know? John Abraham's Featured In A Pankaj Udhas Music Video Years Ago

John Abraham is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, who is known to be part of several critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies. He is best known for his roles in films like Dhoom, Jism, Garam Masala, Taxi No. 9211, Dostana, New York, Force, Housefull 2, Race 2, Shootout at Wadala, Madras Cafe, Welcome Back, Dishoom, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate, Batla House and many more. John Abraham is not only an actor but also a social activist and strongly believes in animal rights. The popular actor was also featured in a Pankaj Udhas music video years ago.

John Abraham's music video: Chupke Chupke

John Abraham who is best known for his action-packed movies was seen years back in a Pankaj Udhas music video. The song titled, Chupke Chupke was a huge hit back then. It was sung by a popular singer, Pankaj Udhas. He is a ghazal singer who is known for various hit songs and albums like Aahat, Mukarar, Tarrannum, Mehfil, Pankaj Udhas Live at Royal Albert Hall, Nayaab, Aafreen and more. Pankaj Udhas was also awarded the prestigious Padma Shri which is considered to be India's fourth-highest civilian award.

On the other hand, John Abraham's recent film, Pagalpanti has just released and the actor is already busy with the shoot of his other films. John Abraham will next be seen in major films like Mumbai Saga, Attack and Hera Pheri 3. The actor is very busy with the shoot of his upcoming films. He also posted an Instagram picture mentioning how the shoot for his next film, Attack, has already begun.

