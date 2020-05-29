Nushrat Bharucha Or Sara Ali Khan: Who Styled Sequinned Outfit Better?

Nushrat Bharucha and Sara Ali Khan, apart from their stellar performances, are also inspiring fans with their vogue styling statements. They have successfully impressed the fashion police as well. Here, both Nushrat Bharucha and Sara Ali Khan are seen donning the sequinned trend-inspired bottoms. Check out, which of the millennial star styled it better, Nushrat Bharucha or Sara Ali Khan.

Nushrat Bharucha's Black and Black outfit

Here, Nushrat Bharucha was spotted in a sequinned design wide-legged trousers. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star can be spotted pairing it with a silk blacktop. You can also club the bottoms with a basic tee or a basic black tank top. To go with the outfit, she also went for black sandal heels. For glam, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor kept it simple with nude lipstick and dark eyeliner. Here, Nushrat Bharucha is wearing Demi Love, styled by Nidhi Jeswani. Check out Nushrat Bharucha's photos.

Sara Ali Khan's Mini Skirt

In this photoshoot outfit, Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in the crisp striped shirt. The blue shirt is clubbed with a sequin fabric mini skirt. The perfect party look mini skirt can be paired with varied types of chic tees. Here, the Simmba star Sara Ali Khan accessorised the look with a pair of silver toe tip heels and large loop earrings. For glam, the Kedarnath debutant Sara Ali Khan was styled in simple makeup look sported with a tight high hair bun. Sara Ali Khan's stylist shared the picture and captioned it as "When the fire extinguishers and stop signs aren’t enough 🧨 @saraalikhan95 for #whatwomenwant".

What's next for Nushrat Bharucha and Sara Ali Khan

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nushrat and Sara have several upcoming films this year. Nushrat Bharucha will be seen in the upcoming film, Hurdang. Moreover, Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao also have upcoming film Chhalaang that is reportedly a black-comedy that also has some elements of romance. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will next feature in David Dhawan’s comedy movie Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan will also star in Aanand L. Rai directed romantic-drama movie Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar.

