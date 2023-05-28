Who Was Veer Savarkar, Inspiration Behind Randeep Hooda's Film?

Bollywood star Randeep Hooda unveiled the poster and teaser of his film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar on Sunday. RRR star Ram Charan recently announced the first film from his production banner V Mega Pictures titled The India House. Another Indian web series titled Veer Savarkar: Secret Files was also announced recently. All these projects coincided with the 140th Savarkar Jayanti on May 28, 2023. Here’s what to know about Veer Savarkar, the historic Indian freedom fighter who was a key influence on pre-Independence India.

Who was Veer Savarkar?

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, was a Hindu nationalist, and one of the leading figures in the Hindu Mahasabha. He was born on May 28, 1883, in Bhagur, India. While it’s unknown where he pursued his studies, he received higher education in London as a student of Law. During the period of 1906-1910, he wrote the book The Indian War of Independence, 1857, which was published in 1909. In the book, he argued that the 1857’s Indian Mutiny was the first time in Indian history when Indian masses had actively expressed their rebellion against the British colonialists.

Savarkar wrote his second book, titled Hindutva: Who Is a Hindu? while being incarcerated in India. The book was aimed at defining what it means to have the quality of “Indianness” which is rooted in Indian culture and Hindu values. Savarkar’s book was responsible for the coinage of the term, Hindutva, which is part of the current discourse surrounding Indian politics. Savarkar joined the Mahasabha political party in 1937 and served as its president over the course of seven years. After retiring to Bombay, he was implicated in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948. However, he was acquitted due to insufficient evidence against him. Savarkar died on February 26, 1966.

Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda recently revealed new details of his upcoming film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film has been co-written, produced and directed by Randeep Hooda. He is also set to serve as the titular character in the biographical period drama, which is slated to release sometime in 2023. Meanwhile, details on Veer Savarkar's web series are still underwraps. Although Ram Charan announced his film The India House on Savarkar's Jayanthi, the film doesn't revolve around the freedom fighter. However, it is based on pre-independence era.

Other films on Veer Savarkar

This is not the first time a film is being made on Veer Savarkar. In 2001, the film Veer Savarkar was released, and focused on Savarkar's life and struggles. While it was written and directed by Ved Rahi, it featured actors Shailendra Gaur, Pankaj Berry, Navni Parihar and Rohitashv Gour.