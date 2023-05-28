Swantantrya Veer Savarakar Teaser: Randeep Hooda Plays The 'Most Wanted Indian By British'

Bollywood star Randeep Hooda recently shared the teaser for his upcoming film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The release of the teaser came on the occasion of this year’s Savarkar Jayanti, which marked the 140th birth anniversary of the Indian freedom fighter. In the teaser, Randeep Hooda is shown to be playing the titular role and is touted to be the ‘most wanted Indian by the British’.

The teaser for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar showed Randeep Hooda fully transformed in the guise of the pivotal freedom fighter. As the voiceover plays in the background speaking about the pre-Independence state of India, scenes featuring Savarkar’s character dressing himself, taking in a dive into the water and eventually being held prisoner accompany it. In one scene, Savarkar is seen speaking to the crowd about joining forces. In the end, a dialogue likening the fall of the British Raj to the fall of the Lanka Raj (from the Sanskrit epic Ramayana) can be heard.

Hooda took to social media to share the teaser. He shared a poster as well as the teaser on Twitter, and wrote about Veer Savarkar, “The inspiration behind revolutionaries like - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Khudiram Bose and Bhagat Singh,” and added the hashtag #WhoKilledHisStory. Check out the poster as well as the teaser below: (poster from Randeep Hooda's official Instagram account).

More about Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda plays both the titular character as well as the director of the biographical film based on the life of Veer Savarkar. The film has also been produced by Randeep Hooda along with Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Yogesh Rahar and Sam Khan. Randeep has also written the story, screenplay as well as dialogues for the film alongside Utkarsh Naithani. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar features the co-production from Roopa Pandit, Rahul V Dubey, Anwar Ali & Panchali Chakraverty. It is slated to release later this year.