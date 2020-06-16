Deepika Padukone Vs Sonam Kapoor: Who Sported Better Netted Flowy Outfit At The Cannes?

Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja are two well-known faces in Bollywood with stellar performances. Apart from being recognised as great actors, the two have also established a name in the world of fashion as well. While Deepika Padukone made her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2010, Sonam Kapoor made her Cannes red carpet debut in the year 2011. Check out who, out of the two, sported better netted flowy outfit at Cannes.

Deepika Padukone's Red Carpet Wardrobe -

In this Instagram post, Deepika Padukone wore the red carpet outfit for Cannes Film Festival 2019. The Bajirao Mastani actor sported the neon dress embedded with layer cuts. The Bollywood diva's dress was made of yards of gauzy fabric. The red carpet gown was sported with a pink headband. The outfit was created by Giambattista Valli. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's Cannes Film Festival outfit.

Sonam Kapoor attends Cannes in red gown -

Sonam Kapoor made her Cannes Film Festival debut in the year 2011. For Cannes Film Festival 2019 edition, the Zoya Factor actor picked for a red gown for her first appearance. Here, the Aisha star Sonam Kapoor went all-out in an eye-catching red gown designed by Valentino. Due to the bright hue look of her outfit, Sonam Kapoor kept the rest of her look minimal.

She styled her look with a pair of stud earrings by Chopard. Keeping it constant to her the red theme, the star completed her outfit with matching red heels. The Sanju actor's fiery red gown stood out not only for its bright shade but also its interesting silhouette.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last spotted in the movie Chhapaak. The movie released on January 10, 2020. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey, Madhurjeet Sanghi, Anand Tiwari, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, and Payal Nair in pivotal roles. The film is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone will be seen next in the movie '83 alongside Ranveer Singh. She will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor was seen in two movies in 2019, namely, The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. For her next, as per reports, Sonam Kapoor will soon be teaming up with Sujoy Ghosh for an upcoming film. In a recent live session with a magazine, she revealed that she is scheduled to begin work on a Hindi remake of a Korean film titled, Blind.

