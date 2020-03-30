Why One Must Follow Supermodel Anusha Dandekar On Instagram

Anusha Dandekar is a popular name in the modelling and fashion industry. The supermodel was last seen judging and mentoring in modelling reality show that aired on MTV titled Supermodel Of The Year. Anusha Dandekar also co-judges MTV Love School with her boyfriend Karan Kundra.

Apart from the on-screen work, Anusha Dandekar is known to often leave their fans awestruck with her choice of outfits. The MTV Love School host has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram. That being said, take a look at reasons why you should follow Anusha Dandekar on Instagram.

Chic Wardrobe

Anusha Dandekar is regarded as one of the most stylish actors with splendid sartorial choices. The supermodel also has her own clothing line, Man Up Woman Up. There are several photos and videos of the actor going viral on social media in her stunning outfits. Check out:

Instagram perfect poses

Scrolling down Anusha Dandekar's Instagram handle, one can learn how to pose for an Instagram-perfect picture and gain likes. Many consider her a role model.

Fitness Freak

The VJ is one of the fittest stars from the modelling industry. Anusha Dandekar loves keeping herself updated with new fitness workouts. She is also a dancer. Check out the regime she follows to stay fit.

Traveller

Anusha Dandekar's' Instagram is a treat for all travel junkies. She has a collection of all her vacay trips with family, friends and movie shoots. Check out Anusha Dandekar's Instagram pictures:

