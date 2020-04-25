'Why Can’t Women Fart Or Burp In Public?', Asks Neena Gupta In Her Quarantine Video; Watch

In her latest Quarantine video, Neena Gupta talks about how women live under pressure and don't do things men openly do — like burp or fart in public.

In the video, Gupta says, "Women never have gas, they never have acidity, they do not burp. There is not much to do during lockdown. We end up eating a bit extra at times. Women have been preparing special dishes for their children and sometimes eat extra food as well. In such a situation, you fart as well. Why can’t women fart? Why can’t they burp? Why can’t they sit however they want to sit? It seems only men have this right."

She further adds, "We women also have this right. If you want to take out the gas, what’s the big deal? Men do it out in the open. Women try to control it or go in a corner to do it. Why? This is my question. Do it. What else will you do? Will you live in discomfort?"

Many fans agreed to what Gupta said. One user wrote, "Such beautiful things you say everytime..thank you for saying what people usually don’t talk about.." Another user said, "Good one ! I just love your thoughts , so real !". [sic]

Neena Gupta is currently staying at Mukteshwar with her husband. Gupta also thanked her house staff for recording the video in the end.

During this lockdown, Neena Gupta has been treating fans with adorable videos. She recently shared a video on how to bake a cake and in another video, she showed fans some acting tips. Check out a few posts from Neena Gupta’s Instagram handle where she can be seen entertaining her fans.

