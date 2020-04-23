Neena Gupta Shares Her 'new Hairband Look' And Fans Can't Have Enough Of It; See Pic

Neena Gupta always manages to win the hearts of fans with her back-to-back performances in various films. But seems like it is not just her impeccable performance in films that fans are in love with, it is also her sartorial choices that make fans go gaga. The 60-year-old actor is proving that age is just a number. The actor recently shared a stunning picture and fans are loving it.

Neena Gupta recently took to Instagram to share a lovely picture where she can be showing off her “new hairband look.” In the picture, Neena Gupta can be seen wearing a brownish coloured hairband with dangler earrings and minimum makeup. She also sported a mango coloured top and cream pants. Check out the picture below.

Seeing this picture, fans went on to praise the actor for her new look. Fans went on to write all things nice in the comment sections. One of her fans wrote, “Your band is damn cute...” While the other wrote, “You look always fabulous mam in every look.” Check out a few more sweet comments from fans below.

During this lockdown, Neena Gupta has been treating fans with adorable videos. She recently shared a video on how to bake a cake and in another video, she showed fans some acting tips. Check out a few posts from Neena Gupta’s Instagram handle where she can be seen entertaining her fans.

