'Why Did Ananya Panday Copy Kendall Jenner?': Fans Ask After Actor's Latest Appearance

Ananya Panday who knows how to impress with her stylish outfits, rocked an embellished gown for a starry event on Wednesday night in Mumbai. She was among the other bevy of stars who were present for the glitzy glamorous night in the city.

Among the others stars, what caught the attention of the fans was the outfit worn by Ananya which was similar to one donned by Kendall Jenner. The actor looked gorgeous in a floor-length gown that instantly reminded fans of the supermodel-media personality's iconic Met Gala 2021 look.

The similarities between the two looks raised fans' eyebrows. They questioned Ananya's choice and asked 'why did she copy Kendall?'

Ananya Panday draws attention for 'copying' Kendall Jenner's style

Ananya, who often impresses the fashion police with her looks, shined in a sequined, floor-touching sheer gown. The Student of the Year 2 star tied her hair to a knot and paired her dress with diamond studs. On the other hand, Kendall's Met Gala look had grabbed attention for her sheer, off-shoulder beige gown. Her Givenchy number came with a plunging neckline and jewelled tassels over the shoulders.

One of the pap accounts shared the video of the actor on Instagram and no sooner did the account share the video than fans called her out for 'copying' the supermodel’s Givenchy outfit. One of the users questioned her choice and wrote, "Kendall Jenner dress from last year's Met Gala," while another user wrote, "Ananya copied Kendall Jenner meta gala look." A third user chimed in and wrote, "Copy of Kendall Jenner." Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, " Why did she copy Kendall?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday last featured in the film Gehraiyaan, which released on an OTT platform. She will be soon seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming boxing drama film Liger. The two stars recently wrapped the shooting of the film. Touted as an action thriller, Liger will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Apart from Ananya and Vijay, the film also marks the Bollywood debut of ace wrestler Mike Tyson in a cameo role.