Why Did Rishabh Pant Block Urvashi Rautela? Throwback To When They Were An Alleged Couple

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant were rumoured to be dating at one point. According to reports, before they could make things official, the pair broke up and the Indian cricketer had blocked the actress on a popular messaging service. Read more about Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela’s news here.

Why did Rishabh Pant block Urvashi Rautela?

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant were reported to be dating back in 2018. According to reports by Pinkvilla, Rishabh had blocked Urvashi on WhatsApp. As per the reports, Urvashi’s spokesperson had said that it was a decision taken by both parties to block each other on the popular messaging app.

Amidst the rumours of his relationship with Urvashi Rautela, Rishabh Pant had confirmed his relationship with Isha Negi and had shared a post on Instagram. While sharing the post, the cricketer had written, “I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy" in his captions. Rishabh Pant’s girlfriend Isha Negi had also shared the picture on her Instagram handle and had written, "My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life.”

Urvashi Rautela's upcoming movies

The actress will next be seen in the movie Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda. She had announced on her Instagram that she had begun the shoot for the movie. She also shared a photo with her co-star Randeep Hooda and expressed her excitement to shoot with him. While sharing the photo, the actress wrote that she was enjoying shooting with her amazing co-star Randeep and that she loved his movies Extraction, Sarbjit and Highway.

Talking further about her role in the movie, the actress wrote, "According to me biopics are a great challenge for me as an actor instead of creating a character from nothing, I have to portray a version of a real person on screen. Bringing someone else's story to life is a big responsibility, but that also helps a real-life person's story be told."

The actress will also be seen in the Hindi-Telugu movie Black Rose. This will mark Urvashi's debut in the Telugu movie industry. The actress was last seen in Anees Bazmee's comedy film Pagalpanti with an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles.

Source: Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant's Instagram