Bollywood seasoned actor Ajay Devgn took to his social media to react to Kannada actor-filmmaker Kichcha Sudeepa's 'National language' comment during an event. The Runway 34 actor's response comes days after Sudeepa, who is known for working in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil language films but predominantly in Kannada films, said "Hindi is no more a national language" and opined that Bollywood is struggling to find success in the South Indian film industry while dubbing their films in Telugu and Tamil.

It is also pertinent to note that Sudeepa's comments come weeks after Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages, as per PTI. His comments had drawn the ire of several opposition party leaders as they accused Shah of imposing the language forcefully.

Ajay Devgn reacts to Kichcha Sudeepa's National language comment

Ajay Devgn took to his official Twitter handle to directly respond to the 48-year-old Kotigobba 3 actor by writing, ''@KicchaSudeep my brother, According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi?'' He concluded the tweet by writing, ''Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jana Gana Mana.''

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Kichcha Sudeepa's National language remark

As per Pinkvilla, Kichcha Sudeepa talked about the success of Yash starrer pan-India film KGF: Chapter 2 during the trailer launch event of R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever. During the event, the actor stated, ''They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.'' The video of the same had gone viral on social media.

Kannada Actor @KicchaSudeep said ,"correct it,Hindi is no more the National Language, its no more a National language"!

In a film launch & a huge applause from the crowd & the media.



Hope the efforts of Kannada activists are reaching the intended places.👏👏#stophindilmposition pic.twitter.com/qpj06HJseG — ರವಿ-Ravi ಆಲದಮರ (@AaladaMara) April 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is preparing for the release of his directorial venture Runway 34 starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. It is set to release on April 29, 2022.

