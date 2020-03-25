Why Neha Kakkar's Intriguing Instagram Account Is A Must-follow

Popular reality show Indian Idol has launched several talented singers and one of them happens to be the widely popular, Neha Kakkar. She has been a sensation since the past few years and her superhit numbers include songs such as Manali Trance, London Thumakda, Kala Chasma and many more. The 31-year-old's career, from being a contestant in Indian Idol 2 to now ruling the judge chair of the show, has been dramatic.

Fans who have been following the actor would realise that the star has not made her mark in music but has also impressed everyone with her unique style and fashion sense. Here are some of the major reasons Neha Kakkar's Insta account is must-follow.

Here's why Neha Kakkar's Insta account is a must-follow

From her initial days as a young, promising singer to becoming the music sensation, she has had quite a journey. Neha has made her presence felt on Instagram and connected with her fans by sharing some childhood photos and throwback pictures.

The Sunny Sunny hitmaker may have undergone some transformation but one thing that has stayed constant is her smile. She shares several goofy videos and fans find them to be hilarious. Here is what all she shares:

Neha Kakkar's dressing sense and style are things that fans love a lot and they keep an eye on Kakkar's envious war outfit collection. Check out her pictures.

