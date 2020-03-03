Sonakshi Sinha's Classic Love Story 'Lootera' Is A Must-watch; Here Are 3 Reasons Why

Lootera is a classic historical love story helmed by one of the critically acclaimed directors, Vikramaditya Motwane. Sonakshi Sinha plays Ranveer Singh's love interest in the drama flick. Lootera is partly based on author O. Henry's 1907 short story The Last Leaf. Set in the era of the 1950s against the backdrop of the Zamindari Abolition Act by the newly independent India, the story centres on the love story of a young conman pretending as an archaeologist and the daughter of a Bengali zamindar. Here are the top three reasons why to watch Lootera.

Ranveer Singh's character

Ranveer Singh plays a conman professing as an archaeologist. This was Ranveer Singh's second role as a conman, however, Varun Shrivastav's character was unlike Ranveer's past roles. The Bajirao Mastani actor is seen playing a quite serious and mature role in the film. Ranveer Singh as Varun Shrivastav is one of the important reasons why to watch Lootera.

Third Film was #Lootera A masterpiece..@RanveerOfficial your performance in this film is beyond excellence!!! Forever Lootera of our hearts!!

9 GLORIOUS YEARS OF RANVEER pic.twitter.com/kioJwKyR0q — Rooh | Fan Account (@RSfangirl) December 9, 2019

Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha's chemistry

Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha were seen together on the big screen for the first time in Lootera. The duo showcased striking chemistry in the love story flick. Both Ranveer and Sonakshi aced their parts with finesse and received frenzied reviews from all corners for their celestial act.

Six year of Lootera Movie!

Brilliant performance from Sonakshi Sinha and Excellent performance from Ranveer Singh as well. It's a masterpiece!🔥

The love story in this film is very beautiful which will always be stored in our hearts ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/oH9kcfH4eI — Kay. (@RAslisona) July 4, 2019

A classic love story

Sonakshi Sinha starrer Lootera is a classic love story inspired by O. Henry's 1907 short story The Last Leaf. Though the classic love story has a tragic end, Lootera has received enough critical acclaim. The film splendidly highlights the emotions caused by the encounter of first love and the betrayal afterwards. The pain, anguish, hurt is well-defined by a tragic, frightful climax.

