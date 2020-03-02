Ranveer Singh Stapled His Stomach During 'Lootera', & Other Facts About The Film

Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer film Lootera released in the year 2013. The film was a historical romantic film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Lootera was based on author O. Henry's 1907 short story The Last Leaf. The film is produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Phantom Films.

However, even after having a great story the film failed to meet the audience's expectations and didn't do well at the Box Office. Lootera earned a worldwide gross business of ₹46,40,65,000/-. The movie may have tanked but Ranveer Singh's character in the film was highly appreciated by the audience and his fans. In the film, Ranveer Singh was essaying the character of Varun Shrivastav.

Facts about Ranveer Singh from the 2013 film Lootera

Ranveer Singh stapled his stomach while he was shooting for Lootera.

In an interview with a media publication in 2019, he admitted to this himself. Ranveer Singh revealed that he was a raw actor at the time of Lootera. He also added that he stapled the inside of his stomach and he also hit himself to get the right expressions of pain. However, Ranveer Singh also mentioned that he would not want to do something like that again.

Ranveer Singh's look in the film was inspired by Dev Anand

During a media interaction, Ranveer Singh revealed that his look in the film was inspired by late legendary actor Dev Anand. Ranveer Singh further added that the director of the film was very clear that the film had to be an amalgamation of Hollywood actor James Dean and Dev Anand.

Ranveer and Sonakshi only slept for three hours every day while shooting for Lootera

Ranveer Singh and his co-star Sonakshi Sinha were only able to get three hours of sleep while shooting for the film. As per media reports, the team of Lootera were shooting in rural Bengal which is about four hours away from the city. Reportedly, the cast and crew travelled for four long hours to get to the shooting location each day.

