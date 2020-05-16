Vicky Kaushal Used To Get Upset During His Birthday As A Kid; Here's Why

Vicky Kaushal, born on May 16, has become one of the most popular faces in the Bollywood industry today. Although he was shot to fame with Uri: The Surgical Strike, the actor is quite known for his roles from Raazi and Sanju as well. The actor made his debut with Masaan in 2015.

According to a report carried out by a news portal, when talking about his past birthdays, the actor revealed that he used to get very upset as a kid because his birthday would fall during the summer vacations.

Vicky Kaushal talks birthday celebrations as a kid

The actor said he could not wear civil clothes to school and distribute chocolates to all his classmates. He also talked about the sweet birthday parties where we would cut cakes surrounded by his friends. Vicky Kaushal said that those celebrations felt real because they were not busy clicking pictures for their social media handles.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal And Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' Completes Two Years; Actor Shares Nostalgic Post

Vicky Kaushal was supposed to start shooting for his film Takht on his birthday. Talking about the same to a leading daily, the actor revealed that it was his dream to be a part of this period drama. He added that he has admired the work of all the artists who are a part of the film.

The film's cast will also feature Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor. The film's production has been halted and the shoot has been postponed due to the growing Coronavirus pandemic.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the horror drama titled Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship. The film was directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and revolved around a shipping officer who must save a girl he believes is real on a stranded, unmanned, and haunted ship. As for his upcoming projects, the actor is set to star in the Udham Singh biopic which is helmed by Shoojit Sircar.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal Spills Beans About 'Ashwatthama'; Calls It 'ambitious And Huge'

Vicky Kaushal is also set to star in the biopic of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee. He will also reunite with his Uri director Aditya Dhar for The Immortal Ashwatthama and will also be a part of the historic drama film Takht. Kaushal will be saying the role of Aurangzeb and Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the character of Dara Shikoh.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal Asks 'explain Your Rules', Fans Are More Interested In 'studwa In Town'

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Extends Birthday Wishes To Her 'neele Kukkad' Vicky Kaushal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.