Is 'Jersey' Releasing On Netflix Or Disney Plus Hotstar? Everything We Know So Far

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey was one of the most anticipated sports dramas of the year. The film faced several delays in its release in the past and was finally supposed to hit the silver screens on New Year's eve, December 31, 2021. However, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, governments of several states imposed various restrictions on theatres and other public places. As a result, the makers of Jersey took the hard decision to postpone the film's release. Soon after the film's postponement, speculations about its digital release began surfacing on the internet. Here is the much-awaited answer to the question, "Is Jersey releasing online?".

Earlier this week, the makers of the sports drama revealed they have postponed the film to further notice due to the new COVID-19 guidelines and surging cases. In their statement, the makers as well as Shahid Kapoor wrote, "In the view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey." As the makers had already released several songs and trailer of the movie, Shahid Kapoor thanked the viewers for showering him and the team with love. He wrote, "We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey."

Is Jersey releasing on Netflix or Disney+ Hotstar?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several films opted for an OTT release. However, as per a report by Bollywood Life, the makers of Jersey are not considering OTT as an option and are focused to unveil the sports drama only in theatres. Despite being one of the most hard-hit movies by the pandemic, the makers firmly believe in their product and are confident that waiting for its theatrical release is not an issue for them. The makers believe the movie will earn enough at the box office.

Details about Jersey

The film cast Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. It is the official Hindi remake of Nani's National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name. The movie's plot revolves around a failed cricketer, who decides to go back to International cricket for his son.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor