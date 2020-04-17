Will Virat Kohli Cut Anushka Sharma's Hair Amid Lockdown? 'Pari' Actor Answers

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making the most of their Quarantine time together in Mumbai. Indulging in activities like Monopoly game nights, or baking, the two are having some fun together amid nationwide lockdown.

A few days back Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma turned into a hairstylist for husband and cricketer Virat Kohli and cut his hair. "Getting a haircut with kitchen scissors! Can you see this gradual fade? Beautiful haircut by my wife," Virat Kohli said in the video. Their video became an instant hit among fans and followers.

Artist Arpit Dudwewal dedicated a beautiful caricature where the two were transformed into Shaggy and Velma. In a new caricature shared by Arpit, the artist shared Part 2 of art sequel where husband Virat Kohli is seen cutting Anushka's hair while scooby is watching them all day long. Is this possible? Will Virat cut Anushka's hair, asked fans? Sharing Arpit's caricature, Anushka clearly wrote, "Umm the reverse is NOT happening." [sic]

Anushka Sharma hilariously pulls Virat Kohli's leg, gets epic reaction | Watch

Anushka Sharma has been sharing several posts on making fans aware of the ongoing pandemic. She has been urging fans to say indoors and stay safe and also advised them to spend time with their loved ones. Here are some of Anushka Sharma’s posts on Instagram where she has been making fans aware of the situation.

