Anushka Sharma Hilariously Pulls Virat Kohli's Leg, Gets Epic Reaction | Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are always seen giving major couple goals to fans. The couple has found their silver-lining amid COVID-19 lockdown in the form of each other's company. Since there are no cricket matches and film shoots happening in India, the couple can spend enough quality time together. Sharma recently posted a video on her social media handle where she was seen mocking her ace cricketer husband Virat Kohli. Read on to know more about this lockdown video:

Anushka Kohli wants Virat to score a 4 in this video

On April 17, 2020, Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram handle and decided to remind her husband Virat Kohli of 'one type of fan' that she thought he might be missing. In the video, Sharma says, "Kohli.. oye Kohli.. chauka marr na, Kohli, Kohli.. chauka marna chauka.." This was her way of reminding Kohli of his fans and tease him. At the end of the video, Kohli gives an epic reaction to his wife. Here is the video:

Within 20 minutes of the video's upload, it received over 5 lakh likes by the fans. She captioned this post saying, "I thought he must be missing being on the field." She further added, "Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience."

