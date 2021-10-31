World Cities Day: Bollywood Movies That Pay Tribute To Major Indian Cities

World Cities Day is celebrated every year on October 31, and in the wake of the pandemic, here's how people can celebrate it. With Bollywood movies being a huge part of Indian culture, why not spend the day binging on some films that will help you tour the country from the comfort of your home? From Gulabo Sitabo to Delhi 6, here are some films that pay tribute to Indian cities.

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na - Mumbai

The 2008 film showcases several spots in the city, that Mumbaikars definitely find familiar and probably feel nostalgic looking at. Several scenes of the film are shot at Bandra Fort, including the popular song, Kabhi Kabhi Aditi, in which Jai tried to bring a smile to Aditi’s face after she loses her kitten. The film stars Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza in lead roles.

Gulabo Sitabo - Lucknow

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana and will be something a resident of Lucknow holds close to their heart. Several landmarks including Lahri Manzil, Lal Darwaja, Lucknow College of Arts and Crafts, etc. had important roles to play in the film. The film is a perfect tribute to the City of Nawabs.

Kahaani - Kolkata

The Vidya Balan-starrer is set in Kolkata and its title track, Ami shotti bolchi is a tribute to the city. The song takes viewers on a tour of the city during Durga Puja and features prime locations like the Howrah Bridge, Lal Bazar and others. Released in 2012, the film revolved around a pregnant woman in search of her husband.

Delhi 6 - Delhi

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles, Delhi-6 explores several popular locations of the capital. The film features iconic locations like Chandni Chowk and its famous jalebis and also has scenes shot at the Red Fort. The film also portrays the magnificent Jama Masjid and includes glimpses of Connaught Place too.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - Udaipur

On World Cities Day, this iconic Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starter is a much-watch. The film featured Kalki Koechlin's character's big fat Indian wedding at the Oberoi Udaivilas, which is situated on the banks of Udaipur's Lake Pichola. The location's design and architecture is inspired by Mewari tradition.

