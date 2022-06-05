World Environment Day: Ajay Devgn, Bhumi & Others Spread Awareness On Conserving Nature

Over the past few, there had been a plethora of clarion calls seeking enhanced efforts to preserve nature and the environment around us. In a bid to spread awareness regarding environment conservation among the masses, World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5.

Marking the occasion, various celebrities like Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit took to their social media spaces and expressed their love for nature and spoke on ways to nurture and protect it.

Ajay Devgn urges fans to 'love your planet'

Drishyam actor Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle on June 5 and shared a picture of himself in a beautiful scenic backdrop. Sharing the pic, Ajay penned a thoughtful caption wherein he urged his fans and followers to love the planet as much as they love themselves. The Runway 34 actor wrote, "Love your planet as much as you love yourself… there’s just one you & there’s just one earth #WorldEnvironmentDay #onlyoneearth #IntoTheWild @discoveryplusin @discoverychannelin"

Bhumi Pednekar wishes fans' on world environment day

Marking the occasion of World Environment Day, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram stories and shared a scenic picture of snow-clad mountains. Sharing the picture, she wished fans on the special day with the hashtag 'climate warrior.'

Madhuri Dixit's pledge on world environment day

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit also joined the bandwagon and took to her Instagram stories to spread awareness about environmental conservation. Sharing a picture of World Environment Day on her Instagram story, Dixit wrote, "Let's pledge to respect mother nature and take care of the environment for the well being of all living kind."

Dia Mirza's special talk show on World Environment Day

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza is known for spearheading awareness campaigns pertaining to environmental conservation. The RHTDM actor initiated a special segment on Instagram called 'Down to earth with Dee' where celebrities would come and interact with the former beauty queen and will talk about topics surrounding nature conservation.

Sharing the video with Prajakta Koli as the guest, the Sanju actor wrote in the caption, "Join us in this conversation of #Dont Choose Extinction on #DownToEarthWithDee to know more about the power of individual action this #WorldEnvironmentDay 🌏🕊🐯🍀 Thank you @UNDPInIndia for making this possible!"

IMAGE: PTI/SHUTTERSTOCK/INSTAGRAM@BHUMIPEDNEKAR