World Environment Day: Shraddha Kapoor Lists Small Steps To Lead An Eco-friendly Lifestyle

Over the past few years, many steps have been taken by governments of various countries and a plethora of organisations to save and conserve the environment. In a bid to spread awareness regarding the importance of environment conservation among people, World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5. Many celebrities marked the day by doing their bit in educating people. Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor also threw light on environmental conservation and shared some steps to practice to lead an eco-friendly life.

Shraddha Kapoor is not only known for her ace acting skills, but also for her fitness and love for nature. The actor never fails to educate people about the benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the Baaghi star recently opened up on the importance of preserving the environment, especially for the future generation. Shraddha Kapoor further revealed she uses brass water bottles instead of plastic ones, a bucket and a mug and also a wooden toothbrush. She mentioned how he tries to make sure to do her bit towards the environment with these small steps.

Shraddha Kapoor said, "This World environmental day, let's take a pledge to go green and preserve the environment in whichever way we can. Not only for us but for the future generations who are yet to see the beauty of the earth." "Using a brass water bottle instead of a plastic one, a bucket with a mug, or a wooden toothbrush instead of a plastic one— I try to make sure to practice these small steps to do my bit and encourage others to do so, which is how we can prevent, preserve and not repent," the actor added. "We owe a bright future full of green trees and fresh air to breathe for them!" she concluded.

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

Shraddha Kapoor has impressed the masses with her ace acting skills for years. The actor made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Teen Patti and went on to star in various blockbuster films. She was last seen in th 2020 films Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer 3D. The actor is now all set to star alongside Ranbir Kapoor in an upcoming untitled film helmed by Luv Ranjan.

