World Handicapped Day: Vivek Oberoi Teams Up With Gujarat Govt To Help Specially-abled

On the occasion of World Handicapped Day on December 4, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has collaborated with the Gujarat Government on a new project dedicated to the handicapped people. As a part of the project, the actor along with the government will be setting up a special manufacturing zone to design products that would serve the needs of people with disabilities.

Vivek Oberoi collaborates with Gujarat Government

Apart from setting up the manufacturing zone, the products will be manufactured by the specially challenged themselves which will solve the purpose of employment to thousands. One of the Krrish actor’s companies has already changed the lives of over 50,000 visually impaired people using technology proudly made in India. Interestingly.

Talking about the initiative which is going to change the lives of many in the time to come, the actor in a press statement said,

“People still look at the differently-abled discriminatingly. They are ostracised and people often tend to label them as ‘imbalanced’ and ‘not normal’. They want to be treated just like all of us and I have always wanted to come up with an initiative so that I could help provide them with an opportunity to work and be self-reliant. This is a step towards making India more tech-friendly and I am beyond elated to be associated with a mission like this.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek is looking forward to lending his voice for an upcoming animated film Dhira based on the life of legendary poet Tenali Rama. The film will be released across the country in 12 different languages with Oberoi doing the voice-over for the main character of the Hindi film. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen donning a cap of production and will produce his first film Iti: Can you Solve Your own Murder.

