'World Mental Health Day': Sara Ali Khan Reflects On Importance Of Meditation; Shares Pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan took to her social media to share pictures of her meditating in nature on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on October 10. The actor is known to practice Yoga and meditation to lead a healthy lifestyle and her Instagram feed is a testimony for that. As the film industry becomes more open to discuss the importance of mental health, the young actor used the platform to mark the occasion.

Taking to her Instagram, the 26-year-old shared multiple pictures from her travel diaries where she is seen practising meditation. From Udaipur to Kashmir, Sara is known for being a travel junkie as she often shares glimpses from her vacation with her online fanbase. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, she shared pictures of her meditating in these scenic locations such as by the lake, at a Buddhist temple, in the middle of the forest and more. She shared the images by simply writing, 'Happy World Mental Health Day.'

Defined as the habitual process of training your mind to focus and redirect your thoughts, Meditation is becoming a popular medium to practise mental health and forgo the environmental stress weighing you down every day. Several scientific studies have found that meditation can improve as well as help develop habits such as positive mood and outlook, self-discipline, healthy sleep patterns amongst others, which can greatly benefit your mental and physical health. If Sara's Instagram is anything to go by, the always cheerful actor has proved these benefits to be true.

Betaab actor Amrita Singh and Dil Chahta Hai actor Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan made her successful Bollywood debut in 2018 with films, Kedarnath and Simmba. She went on to appear in movies like Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1. Along with her big-screen success, she is also leaving an impressionable mark on the digital space as her Instagram has now over 35 million followers. The actor will be next seen in Atrangi Re, where she is set to play a double role, and The Immortal Ashwatthama.

