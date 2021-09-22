Sara Ali Khan Pays Tribute To Army In Latest Picture, Says 'Heroes That Make Us Feel Safe'

Sara Ali Khan has been vacationing in Jammu and Kashmir for a while now. The actor keeps sharing glimpses from her trip with her 35 million Instagram followers. The actor recently paid her tribute to the soldiers of the country via the photo-sharing platform.

Sara Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram stories to share a photo with two army men. The actor posed before the tricolour. In the story, the Kedarnath actor wrote, "So thrilled to meet the heroes that make us feel safe, secure and protected. Thank you for all that you do for us. Jai Hind." She posed with the army men while wearing a black-hued turtle neck sweater and track pants.

Sara Ali Khan is thoroughly enjoying her vacation. Earlier this week, the actor shared a few photos from her trip. In the photos, she was seen wearing a neon colour jacket and white track pants. She gave a glimpse of her tent and its view. In one of the photos, the actor was also seen spending her time reading amidst the mountains. The post also had snaps from a campfire, sharing meals and capturing the serene surroundings. The captioned the post as "Sunny rays and Starry nights Moonlight and camp fire for lights As long as you can deal with heights And over food are the only fights. P.S sorry @manantramboo @yashsinghal @yashmittal2311 for eating all the food."

Sara Ali Khan's Maldives vacation

Sara Ali Khan is a vacation lover and her social media is the proof. Sometime before her Jammu and Kashmir trip, Sara Ali Khan visited the Maldives. The actor shared various photos from her beachy vacation. In one of her latest posts, she was seen donning a two-piece tie-dye swimsuit. She also had a long cape that was flying in the air while she stood by the ocean. In the caption, the Simmba actor wrote, "You are not a drop in the ocean. You’re the entire ocean in a drop’ Rumi."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will soon star in the film Atrangi Re. The film also has Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. She has several other films in her kitty including Nakhrewali and The Immortal Ashwadthama.

Image: Twitter/@saraalikhan