World Thalassemia Day 2023: Jackie Shroff Organises Free Medical Camp To Raise Awareness

Bollywood star Jackie Shroff made efforts to raise awareness about Thalassemia on the occasion of World Thalassemia Day. Jackie organised a free medical camp for tribal people as well as the forest department officials. Thalassemia, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, is a blood disorder often passed from parents to children and entails the inhibited production of the haemoglobin protein within the body. The haemoglobin protein is a crucial part of red blood cells and is responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body. Lack of haemoglobin often translates to a lack of sufficient energy production within the body, which could cause medical complications in both the short and long term.

In an interview with ANI, Shroff spoke about the condition and how parents should be aware of the symptoms for early detection. He said, “We are trying to spread awareness about Thalassemia.” He added, “In kids after every 15 days, blood has to be tested and fresh blood is transfused. The parents are not aware that blood needs to be tested. This is a small thing and awareness should be spread in rural areas too so that it can be stopped from spreading”. He also spoke about kids who suffer from the condition and urged people to get regular check-ups for Thalassemia ahead of marriage.

Jackie Shroff took to Instagram to give a glimpse of the people organising the camp. He was seen speaking with the officials, who were extremely enthusiastic about it. Check out the video below.

More about World Thalassemia Day

World Thalassemia Day is observed worldwide on May 8. It is centres around raising awareness among the public as well as policymakers about the grave condition. The day was established by the Thalassemia International Federation in order to encourage efforts against the deadly condition.