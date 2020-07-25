'Wow': Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan Pays Tribute By Creating His Face With Oreo Biscuits

Paying Sushant Singh Rajput an artistic tribute, a fan took to his Instagram handle to share how he created his face using Oreo biscuits. The video going viral surfaced after Sushant's film 'Dil Bechara' hit Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

The video shows how the artist uses two different parts of Oreo biscuit — chocolate wafers and sweet crème filling — to creat a portrait of Sushant Singh Rajput. "OMG wowwww so Beautiful, creative ,amazing," a user wrote watching the video. Many called it 'fantastic and stunning'.

Within minutes of premiering on Disney+ Hotstar, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' had the IMDb rating of 10/10 with over 1,000 ratings. (It now stands at 9.7 with over 54,000 ratings). Fans couldn't stop their tears as they watched the actor for 'one last time'. With over 222,000 tweets on Twitter, Netizens had a massive meltdown watching Sushant's film. #DilBechara became the top trend in the country on Friday.

Dil Bechara is available for both subscribers and non-subscribers of the streaming platform. The film is based on John Green's famous young-adult romantic novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was previously adapted in Hollywood by the same name featuring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley ni lead roles. Dil Bechara is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, who is a known casting director in the industry. Whereas the music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman.

