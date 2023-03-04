WPL 2023: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, AP Dhillon Set Stage On Fire At Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony of the inaugural Women's Premier League was held on March 4. The event was a star-studded affair. For the big day, Bollywood celebrities Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon, along with Punjabi singer AP Dhillon set the stage on fire.

TV actress Mandira Bedi hosted the event. Kiara kicked off the opening ceremony and performed on songs such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track, Rangisari, and Bijli among others. She looked beautiful in a pink jumpsuit. The actress completed her look with silver boots.

Take a look at a video of her performance.

The #TATAWPL kicks off in style! 🙌



Kiara Advani's entertaining performance gets the crowd going! 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/cKfuGOCpEC — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

The second performance was from Kriti. The Mimi actress made a stunning appearance in a shimmery bralette teamed with matching shorts and a jacket encrusted with sequins and crystals. Her name was written on the back of the jacket.

She danced to songs including Chak De India, Coca Cola, Thumkeshwari, Sweety Tera Drama and Param Sundari. The actress also waved the Indian flag as she took the stage.

Take a look at her performance:

An energetic performance ahead of an energetic #TATAWPL!



Kriti Sanon lights up the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tcvQD8s0PV — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

Shahzadi's performance for #WPL2023 is just mind-blowing 😍🧡. She own our hearts ❤. Just param sundari wonderfully performing for #WPL .

And she is looking so pretty as always @kritisanon #KritiSanon #WPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/q7J0nNFwA0 — Team Jhoothi 💗🌸 (@justmanishh) March 4, 2023

The last performance was from singer-rapper AP Dhillon. He took the centre stage with the song Brown Munde. He also sang his popular tracks including Farrar, Excuses, Intense, Ma Belle, Tere Teh, and Dil Nu among others. He sported an all-black ensemble and styled his black tee with matching jacket and pants.

Fans were impressed with Kriti, Kiara and AP Dhillon's performances and their hashtags trended on Twitter. Several users took to social media and shared photos from the time.

More about Women's Premier League Ceremony 2023

The Women's Premier League includes five teams from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. The tournament will start from March 4 and will end on March 26. Entry inside the stadiums is free of cost for women.