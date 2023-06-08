WTC Final 2023: Anushka Sharma In Shock After Virat Kohli's Dismissal

Anushka Sharma is currently in London. The actress is there to support her cricketer-husband husband Virat Kohli in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship Final 2023. Recently, she attended a match where team India is pitted against Australia at The Oval.

Anushka was supporting Virat from the stands. She wore a blue full-sleeve top paired with pants. She completed her look with a cool pair of shades. After staying at the crease for a long time, the cricketer scored 14 runs in the first innings. Australia's bowler Micthell Starc took his wicket at the oval. His departure from the field silenced Anushka and the fans who attended the match. Take a look at Anushka's reaction.

(Anushka Sharma gets shocked after Mitchell Starc takes Virat Kohli's wicket in WTC Final | Image: Twitter)

Anushka Sharma roots for Virat Kohli on Day 1 of WTC Final

(Anushka Sharma roots for Virat Kohli on WTC Final Day 1 | Image: Twitter)

On Day 1 of the WTC Final match, Anushka Sharma was snapped in the stands. She was rooting for Virat Kohli and team India. The actress was accompanied by Indian captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh and other WAGs. For the match, she wore a white shirt paired with a striped blazer.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli cheer for Manchester City at FA Cup Final

(Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attend FA Cup Final match at Wembley Stadium in London | Image: Twitter)

Ahead of the match, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended the FA Cup Final at Wembley stadium in London. The match was between Manchester City and Manchester United. The couple was accompanied by Shubhman Gill. At the end of the match, Man City even gifted jerseys to the couple with their names printed on them.