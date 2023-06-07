Anushka Sharma Roots For Virat Kohli And Team India At WTC Final At The Oval

Anushka Sharma is in London to show her support to Virat Kohli and team India in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship Final 2023, where the country is playing against Australia at The Oval. As Virat and the team played, Anushka was in the stands rooting for them. She was snapped in the stands with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh as they cheered for team India.

Anushka kept it casual and stylish in a white shirt and striped blazer on top, which she carried to brave the London weather. As team Australia lost wickets, the actress was snapped cheering and celebrating from the stands. Alongside her were other celebrity wives as they collectively stood by team Indian from the sidelines.

(Anushka Sharma at India Vs Australia match in London | Image: Twitter)

India win toss, elect to bowl first



At the match, team India, led by captain Rohit Sharma, won the toss and elected to bat first.The clash is expected to be an exciting one for both teams. Australia have defeated teams like West Indies, South Africa, and Pakistan to make it into the final, whereas India got the better of New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Australia to get to the final.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy FA Cup Final

Anushka Sharma was also spotted in the stands with her husband, Virat Kohli at the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Wembley Stadium in London. Team India players Suryakumar Yadav and Shubhman Gill also joined the couple in the stands. Anushka also shared a video from the time on her social media expressing her joy on getting to witness one of the most popular clashes on the football field with Virat.