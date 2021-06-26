Yami Gautam-Aditya Back After Wedding; Here's Why Airport Appearance Impressed Netizens

After surprising fans and their well-wishers with their wedding, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar made their first public appearance. The newlyweds returned from Himachal Pradesh, where their nuptials were held. The couple was clicked at the Mumbai Airport.

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar return to Mumbai

Yami and Aditya were snapped as they exited the Mumbai airport on Friday. The duo had worn face shields and masks. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor was dressed in a floral print salwar kameez, while the director had worn a black sweatshirt and jeans.

The couple had made headlines for keeping their wedding ‘simple’ and being ‘down to earth’. Another example of this was of them carrying their own bags, unlike stars who have their helpers carry it. They seem to have been accompanied by their family members too.

Netizens once again highlighted their 'simplicity', while also noticing Yami’s traditional jewellery like earrings and bangles. They were also impressed about the duo not doing any 'PDA' like 'holding hands' like other celebrities.



Yami and Aditya tied the knot in a low-key ceremony with only their close ones around on June 4. Since then, the Vicky Donor star dropped numerous moments from the pre-wedding and wedding rituals.

Apart from the simple decoration of the wedding venue, reports stating that Yami wore her mother’s saree and did her make-up had made netizens praise them.

On the professional front, Aditya is working on The Immortal Ashwatthama, which features the couple’s Uri: The Surgical Strike team member Vicky Kaushal reportedly as a mythological superhero.

Yami will next feature in Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor. She has also started the shooting for the movie Dasvi alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.

