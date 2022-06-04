Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Mark 1st Wedding Anniversary With Adorable Video From Their D-day

Yami Gautam and her director husband Aditya Dhar dropped an adorable video montage of their wedding festivities as they celebrated one year of togetherness today, June 4. The duo, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh, also penned heartfelt gratitude notes as they marked the milestone.

From the couple shedding smiles at their Mehendi ceremony to making vows as they sat at the altar, the video encapsulated some unseen candid moments from the nuptials. They also received heartfelt wishes and blessings from their fans.

Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar share adorable video on 1st wedding anniversary

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, June 4, the Uri actor dropped the 50-second long clip which began with a stunning view of the venue and then panned to the couple's mushy moments as they enjoyed the festivities with their loved ones. In the caption, she mentioned, "For all you do, for who you are, I will be forever grateful you are in my life :) Happy 1st Anniversary!" Take a look.

For the uninitiated, Yami and Aditya worked together in the 2019 action film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which had Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film was a blockbuster, receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. Heaping praise on Adiya earlier, Yami told leading daily, "He values his family, which is extremely important to me. As a professional also, he’s someone who doesn’t believe in taking up any project or is always after money. He really wants Indian cinema to stand out on international pedestrian."

Yami and Aditya Dhar's wedding

The duo's wedding came as a surprise for many as they never announced their plans. Their extremely low-key affair saw only 20 guests in attendance. Sharign official glimpses from their ceremony, Yami wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."

On the work front, Yami was recently seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Netflix's Dasvi. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film also starred Nimrat Kaur, Manu Rishi, and Arun Kushwah among others in pivotal roles.

