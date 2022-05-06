Yami Gautam Shares Fan-girl Moment With Kiran Bedi; Calls Latter Her Strongest Inspiration

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is very active on her social media handle. She often gives fans a sneak peek into the regular happenings of her life.

Recently, the actor attended a fest in Goa and shared a glimpse of her 'fan girl' moment with Indian civil rights activist and officer Dr Kiran Bedi on her Instagram. The Dasvi actor also mentioned how Bedi transformed her city after getting posted there.

Yami Gautam shares a picture with Kiran Bedi from Goa Fest 2022

On Friday, Yami Gautam took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with one of her 'strongest inspirations' Kiran Bedi. In the photo, the actor was seen shaking hands with Bedi who was wearing an off-white coloured attire. Yami on the other hand was seen donned in a semi-formal all-white outfit.

Sharing the picture, the Bhoot Police actor expressed her gratitude for meeting Kiran Bedi, she wrote, "My fan-girl moment with one of my strongest inspirations since I was a little girl growing up in Chandigarh! I shall never forget how an already well-planned city transformed further for the best when ma’am got posted there! Door-to-door cops used to visit every home & ensure our safety! Strict night patrolling was introduced even in the remotest parts of the city! It was truly an honour meeting Dr Bedi yesterday at #goafest2022 (three folded hands emoticon)".

Here, take a look at the post-

Yami Gautam pens a sweet birthday wish on Ojas Gautam's birthday

Earlier, on Thursday Yami Gautam took to her Instagram handle to wish her brother Ojas on his birthday. She shared a candid throwback picture from her wedding. The picture seemed to be from the Sanam Re actor's Haldi ceremony as she is seen dressed up in a yellow and red coloured suit along with floral shell jewellery. In the picture, Yami is seen showing something on her phone to her beloved little brother Ojas Gautam. Sharing the photo, Yami penned a sweet caption. She wrote, "You aren’t a teenager anymore but for me you shall remain my little baby brother, forever ❤️Happy birthday, Ojas 🌹❤️".

Here, take a look at the post-

Image: @yamigautam/Instagram