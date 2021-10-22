Yami Gautam And Husband Aditya Dhar Seek Blessings At Golden Temple; See Pics

Newlyweds actor Yami Gautam Dhar and filmmaker Aditya Dhar recently sought divine blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Gautam took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a pair of adorable pictures from her visit to the temple. The pictures also mark the first pictures as a couple after their marriage earlier this year. Scroll down to read more.

Yami Gautam Dhar & Aditya Dhar visit Golden Temple

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Yami Gautam dropped pictures where she can be seen wearing a pink suit along with chooda (traditional bangles worn by newlyweds), and earrings. The actor went for minimal makeup and pulled her hair up. In the snaps, one can see she has covered her head partially with a dupatta. On the other hand, Aditya sported a white kurta-pyjama and a Nehru Jacket. The director also covered his head with a saffron cloth.

In the first picture, one can see the celebrity couple had their backs towards the camera as they smiled while admiring each other inside the Golden Temple complex. While in the second picture, the duo stood smiling for the camera with the Golden Temple in the background. Sharing the snaps, Yami wrote, "Ik Onkar" in Gurmukhi alphabets and she added folding hands and smiling face with halo emoticons.

On the same day, Yami took to her IG story and dropped yet another picture with her hubby and their friend. In the picture, Yami can be seen wearing a pink and cream suit, while Aditya sported a beige kurta which he teamed up with a pyjama.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married in the month of June in a private ceremony at her farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The couple announced the news by sharing their wedding snaps on their respective Instagram handle. As for the caption, the couple wrote, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes."

Meanwhile, for the unversed Yami last appeared in a horror-comedy drama, Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez. She will next be seen in social comedy drama, Dasvi, thriller drama, A Thursday and investigative drama, Lost.

Image: Instagram/@yamigautam