Yami Gautam Birthday: Best Movies Of The Bala Actor You Must Check Out

Yami Gautam has turned 31 today. Gautam is one of the most prominent Bollywood actors. Yami made her Bollywood debut in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Vicky Donor. She also received IIFA - Star Debut of the Year Award and Zee Cine - Best Female Debut Award for Vicky Donor. Yami, post her appearance in Vicky Donor, was also seen in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanam Re, Kaabil, Sarkar 3, Bala. Her recent release Bala was a massive success at the box-office India. Here are some of Yami Gautam's best films:

Also Read | Yami Gautam's birthday: The Bala actor's top three looks in floral

Best Yami Gautam films

Bala

Bala was a comedy-drama film that explored issues like body and colour shamming. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Yami is seen playing the role of a pretty young woman who falls in love with Ayushmann but refuses to marry as she discovers he is bald.

Also Read | Yami Gautam: The actor shares stories from her struggling days

Bala is truly a brilliant movie, which teaches about self-acceptance. Khud ko badalna kyu hai?? @ayushmannk was mind blowing as usual. Also, @bhumipednekar put up a laudable performance! Each character was textbook. I am no movie junkie, but Bala was worth a watch! #Bala pic.twitter.com/SdHXhqFBVT — Shreya Shreeja 🦋 (@shreeja_shreya) November 24, 2019

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike is a dramatisation of Uri's surgical strike from the year 2016. Yami Gautam is playing the role of a secret army agent who protects the family of Vicky Kaushal. Uri: The Surgical Strike also stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, and Kriti Kulhari in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Yami Gautam: Check out the outfits donned by Bala actor during promotions

Vicky Donor

Vicky Donor is the debut film of Yami Gautam in Bollywood. She is seen playing the love interest of Vicky, played by Ayushmann Khurrana. Vicky Donor is directed by Shoojit Sircar, and was released in 2012.

I like Pani Da Rang Male (From "Vicky Donor") this song "Pani Da Rang Male (From "Vicky Donor")" by Ayushmann Khurrana https://t.co/FTowV3giHH pic.twitter.com/xLmtaOO3ck — Yamini Acharya (@AcharyaYam) May 3, 2019

Also Read | WATCH: Yami Gautam clicks picture with a young fan at film screening

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.