Yami Gautam's Birthday: The Bala Actor's Top Three Looks In Floral

Yami Gautam is on cloud nine, as the audience and critics are raving about her character in Amar Kaushik's Bala. The popular Bollywood actor is turning a year older today. According to media reports, the actor will be celebrating her birthday in her hometown Chandigarh. As the popular actor turns a year older, let us have a look at some of Yami's best looks from her Instagram feed.

Best Looks of Yami Gautam from her Instagram page

Wavy hair and a hand-printed dress

Yami Gautam startled her fans with an Indo-western outfit of hers. She looked mesmerising in an astonishing off-white hand-printed dress, designed by Anita Dogre. She accompanied the look with minimal makeup and a wavy hairdo.

Painting the town red

Yami Gautam was soaking the sun in Goa, wearing a red spaghetti strapline dress. The shinning red dress was a part of Max Fashion's Summer Collection'19. The actor looked cute sporting a white sneaker with the spaghetti dress.

Brown Brown everywhere

Yami Gautam sported an off-shoulder brown and cream geometrical dress during her Bala promotions. The actor accompanied the asymmetrical dress with shinning white sneakers. Have a look at this look.

Yami Gautam's upcoming movies

After the stupendous success of Bala, Yami Gautam is reportedly preparing for another enthralling journey in Punit Khanna's Ginny Weds Sunny. The movie, starring Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey and Suhail Nayyar in the lead, is reportedly under productions. The movie will hit the silver screens in 2020.

