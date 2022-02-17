A Thursday recently surfaced online and created a massive buzz among the audience with its thrilling plotline and stellar performances by the cast members. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and the fans are continuously sharing their reviews on social media after watching the Yami Gautam-starrer film.

Yami Gautam is best known for her stunning performances in movies namely Vicky Donor, Badlapur, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Ginny Weds Sunny, among others. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movies namely Dasvi, Lost and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 that are expected to hit the screens this year.

A Thursday Twitter Review

the moment A Thursday movie began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, the fans watched the film and shared reviews on social media revealing how much they loved the movie. There were numerous netizens who shared amazing reviews for Yami Gautam-starrer movie and stated that her performance was outstanding. Some also referred to the film as the best start of 2022 while others praised the performance of the entire cast. Some of them also mentioned that the movie was high on thrills and emotions and also added how Yami Gautam was a surprise package.

One user took to Twitter and wrote that the movie plotline was brilliantly written and it was quite gripping from the very beginning while another user stated that the movie deserved a theatrical release while adding that he could not express it in words how much he liked the film. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions to Yami Gautam's film, A Thursday.

Thursday Movie Review: Yami Gautam and Atul Kulkarni's film is high on thrill and emotions | 'A Thursday' Movie Review: Yami Gautam is the surprise package of this thriller film full of thrill and emotions — Prateek sharma (@Prateek1017) February 17, 2022

This movie deserved a theatrical release. I'm in tears. I don't remember when was the last time I saw this type of cinema.❤️

Can't express it in words and don't even wanna give spoilers.#AThursday 👏👏#NehaDhupia #AtulKulkarni #YamiGautam #DimpleKapadia #KaranvirSharma https://t.co/4jcZ7paVfk pic.twitter.com/E6Rr8bzXdf — Ashish (@OfficialAsheesh) February 16, 2022

A sincere advice. Ignore the over acting of few but the leads @yamigautam (most underrated till date) and #DimpleKapadia are just amazing. Watch it for the sensitive issue it portrays so beautifully. #AThursday a really good story & thriller.#ATHURSDAYReview #AThursdayOnHotstar — mr.cumplidor (@goutam7986) February 16, 2022

What a movie man😍 outstanding performance by #KaranvirSharma and #YamiGautam u guys Nailed it.

By d way yami, i loved the dialogue for kv

" You are such a drama queen" 😂😂

Best start of 2022 with this thriller#AThursday #AThursdayreview #ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani #SAAKK pic.twitter.com/eQu4ERrp6I — Rutu (@RutuH1304) February 16, 2022

More about A Thursday

Written and directed by Behzad Khambata, the movie is backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Premnath Rajagopalan under the banners RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films. The movie premiered on 17 February 2022 and the cast has been receiving praises for their performances. Some of the significant cast members include actors namely Yami Gautam as Naina Jaiswal, Neha Dhupia as ACP Catherine Alvarez, Dimple Kapadia as Prime Minister of India, Atul Kulkarni as Javed Khan, Karanvir Sharma, Maya Sarad, Boloram Das, among others.

Image: 'A Thursday' Poster