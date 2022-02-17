Last Updated:

'A Thursday' Twitter Review: Audience Calls Yami Gautam-starrer 'Best Start Of 2022'

As Yami Gautam's highly-awaited film, A Thursday releases on OTT, the fans cannot keep calm after watching her thrilling performance. Here's the fans' review.

Nehal Gautam
A Thursday recently surfaced online and created a massive buzz among the audience with its thrilling plotline and stellar performances by the cast members. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and the fans are continuously sharing their reviews on social media after watching the Yami Gautam-starrer film. 

Yami Gautam is best known for her stunning performances in movies namely Vicky Donor, Badlapur, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Ginny Weds Sunny, among others. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movies namely Dasvi, Lost and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 that are expected to hit the screens this year. 

A Thursday Twitter Review

the moment A Thursday movie began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, the fans watched the film and shared reviews on social media revealing how much they loved the movie. There were numerous netizens who shared amazing reviews for Yami Gautam-starrer movie and stated that her performance was outstanding. Some also referred to the film as the best start of 2022 while others praised the performance of the entire cast. Some of them also mentioned that the movie was high on thrills and emotions and also added how Yami Gautam was a surprise package. 

One user took to Twitter and wrote that the movie plotline was brilliantly written and it was quite gripping from the very beginning while another user stated that the movie deserved a theatrical release while adding that he could not express it in words how much he liked the film. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions to Yami Gautam's film, A Thursday.

More about A Thursday

Written and directed by Behzad Khambata, the movie is backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Premnath Rajagopalan under the banners RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films. The movie premiered on 17 February 2022 and the cast has been receiving praises for their performances. Some of the significant cast members include actors namely Yami Gautam as Naina Jaiswal, Neha Dhupia as ACP Catherine Alvarez, Dimple Kapadia as Prime Minister of India, Atul Kulkarni as Javed Khan, Karanvir Sharma, Maya Sarad, Boloram Das, among others. 

