Yami Gautam Describes Role In The Horror-comedy Bhoot Police As 'challenging'

Actor Yami Gautam has been receiving terrific reviews for her role in the latest release Bhoot Police. The actor who played the role of a possessed girl in the Pavan Kirpalani directorial took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of her preparation for her role in the horror comedy. Apart from documenting her prep for the role, the actor also revealed that it took her three hours of makeup to get into the role each day.

Yami penned a lengthy note along with some BTS pictures and videos from the sets while giving a glance at her spooky makeover for the character. In the heartfelt note, the actor, who recently tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar, mentioned that ‘despite her neck injury’ she had to shoot in the extreme conditions in Himachal Pradesh.

Yami Gautam pens challenges faced while shooting for Bhoot Police

Narrating her endearing journey of shooting for a horror film for the first time, Yami wrote, “ My love for horror films was one of the main reasons that got me excited to play the part in #BhootPolice, where I get ‘possessed’. It wasn't easy as it took 3 hours for me to get into this look and 45 mins to get out of it, each day, shooting bare feet & with cable work, throughout the chilly nights in Himachal[sic].”

Adding, further, the actor shed light on the challenges she faced while portraying the role and preparing for it. “Despite my neck injury, I wanted to do everything myself, and my Yoga practice helped me to achieve it to a great extent. Although I wish I could take some professional training the pandemic restrictions made it impossible at that time. I did whatever best I could on the set! These are a part of the challenges that come along with the profession I love so much! And I will do it again and again! Thank you for giving me so much love, again & making the pain seem absolutely worth it.Thank you @shoma_goswami and your crew for bringing this look to life, master Ji @javedkarimactiondirector for all his guidance & precautions. It wouldn't have been the same without your support[sic],” she wrote while concluding the note.

This was Yami’s first experiment with the horror-comedy genre, for which she has been receiving rave reviews. Apart from Yami, the film stars an amazing cast including Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles.

(Image: @yamigautam/Instagram)