Yami Gautam Looks Stunning In These Dazzling Red Carpet Looks, See Pics

Yami Gautam, a popular face in Bollywood is a wonderful actor. The diva always manages to steal our hearts with her stunning fashion goals. The 'Sanam Re' actor is an active social media user, who always keeps posting her adorable pictures on her Instagram page. So, here are some stunning and on-point looks of Yami Gautam from her updated Instagram handle.

Check out these on-point and dazzling red carpet looks of Yami Gautam

In this picture, Yami looks very beautiful in an elegant saree from Raw Mango. She got the ‘Most stylish Unconventional Actress’ award for her performance in BALA & URI at the Lokmat Most stylish awards 2019.

Image courtesy: @yamigautam

Image courtesy: @yamigautam

Yami Gautam looks stunning shimmery golden gown at the Star Screen Awards 2019. She got the award for the Best Actor in Comic role.

Image courtesy: @yamigautam

In this picture, Yami Gautam looks amazing in her red formal dress with the same colour coat. She stunned everyone with this outfit at the award ceremony in 2019.

Image courtesy: @yamigautam

Image courtesy: @yamigautam

Yami Gautam is looking adorable in this multi-colour high thigh slit gown that she wore at the Vogue Fashion Awards.

Image courtesy: @yamigautam

At the Filmfare Glamour and Style awards, Yami Gautam stunned in this whole black outfit in which she looked ravishing.

Image courtesy: @yamigautam

Upcoming movies of Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam will be seen in the upcoming movie Ginny Weds Sunny opposite Vikrant Massey. The release date for Ginny Weds Sunny is not known yet. Puneet Khanna is the director of the film. According to reports and Instagram handles of both the actors, the shooting of Ginny Weds Sunny is in full swing.

