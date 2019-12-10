Yami Gautam's Looks In These Pink Attires Will Leave You Awe-struck

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam stole hearts with her appearance in critically acclaimed film Vicky Donor. Known for her impeccable acting skills, the Sanam Re actor steals the show with her dazzling style statements. Yami is super-active on social media. She keeps her fans updated by regularly posting on Instagram. We have compiled some of her scroll-worthy pictures in pink outfits.

1. The one with the soft pink ethnic ensemble

2. The one with the sparkly smile and off-shoulder dress accessorized with jewellery set

3. The one with the floral printed shorts

4. She is acing this formal look which is accentuating her figure with a sequined pencil skirt

5. The one with a formal ensemble. Yami Gautam is completing the look in striped patterned white and pink dress with white heels

6. The one with dupatta and kurta. The Badlapur actor sported Jhumkas and tiny bindi with this look

7. The one with the cool duo-tone ensemble of pink and yellow cropped top paired with bell bottoms

8. The one in the pink dungaree dress over a silky white shirt. Yami has sported statement watch and white heels with this look

