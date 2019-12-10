Yami Gautam's Looks In These Pink Attires Will Leave You Awe-struck

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam stole hearts with her appearance in critically acclaimed film Vicky Donor. Known for her impeccable acting skills, the Sanam Re actor steals the show with her dazzling style statements. Yami is super-active on social media. She keeps her fans updated by regularly posting on Instagram. We have compiled some of her scroll-worthy pictures in pink outfits.
Also read: 'Bala': Will Yami Gautam Accept A Bald Man As Her Life Partner? Here's Her Answer
Also read: Bala: Best Dialogues From The Film Starring Ayushmann, Yami, And Bhumi
Also read: Yami Gautam Rings In Birthday With Family, Treats Fans With Glimpses From The Bash
Also read: Hyderabad Doctor's Murder: Yami Gautam, Kajal Aggarwal, Keerthy Suresh, Others 'furious'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.