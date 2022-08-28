Yami Gautam Lovingly Holds Sister Surilie's Child In New Pic; 'Joy Of Becoming A Maasi'

Yami Gautam recently shared an adorable glimpse alongside her sister Surilie Gautam's child Saibhang Singh Bhatti, as she talked about the 'biggest joy' of becoming a 'Maasi' (aunt). The Uri star showered praise on her nephew and sent love to Surilie and her filmmaker husband Jasraj Singh Bhatti. Her picture received several compliments from fans, who called the duo "extremely cute."

Yami Gautam lovingly holds sister Surilie Gautam's child in latest pic

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, August 28, Yami shared a candid glimpse of her beaming with joy as she held Saibhang in her arms. In the caption, she wrote, "Biggest joy of becoming a ‘Maasi’. My little Saibhang Singh Bhatti. This feeling can’t be described in words. So much love to Jasraj & Surilie. @jasrajsinghbhatti @s_u_r_i_l_i_e. (sic)"

Reacting to the post, fans mentioned, "So cute", "Very cute picture of my favourite queen", and "so adorable", among other things.

Yami is quite active on social media and recently dropped glimpses from her and husband Aditya Dhar's visit to Baglamukhi Mata Mandir in Himachal Pradesh. "Took blessings at Baglamukhi Mata mandir. The last 2 days that we spent visiting the Shaktipeeth temples have been one of the most unforgettable experiences of my life. These temples are the epicentre of divine strength & faith (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

Yami Gautam married filmmaker Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony on 4 June 2021. The ceremony took place at Yami’s farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, with the couple's family in attendance.

More on Yami Gautam's work front

Yami was last seen in the thriller A Thursday, which followed Naina Talwar, a playschool teacher who takes 16 children hostage and threatens to kill them if her demands aren't met timely. The Behzad Khambata directorial also starred Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia and more in pivotal roles. She's now starring in Akshay Kumar's highly-anticipated project Oh My God 2, which comes as the sequel to the 2012 blockbuster film OMG: Oh My God!

