Yami Gautam Marks 5 Years Of 'Kaabil'; Calls It 'enriching Experience As An Actor'

Yami Gautam and Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil has marked five years today. Considered to be one of the most challenging parts played by Gautam yet, Yami's character in the film, Su Bhatnagar is a visually challenged individual who falls in love with a person who has a similar condition. Yami remembered the film by sharing some of the pictures on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Yami reposted some of the posts featuring the posters of the film Kaabil. While speaking to the ANI, the Uri actor revealed that she remember going to the depths of her character when playing the visually impaired character of Supriya. She further added that she will always be grateful to Hrithik and Rakesh sir for making Kaabil an enriching experience as an actor. Yami said that it warms her heart to know that the film is still culturally and socially relevant even after five years of completion.

Many have opined that there are multiple challenges that an actor has to deal with when she/he is playing a character who cannot see, hence there are several places where one can go wrong. Yami's performance in the film, on the other hand, has been described as authentic, believable and even emotional. The film has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

About the film Kaabil

Kaabil marks the quickest shot movie of actor Hrithik Roshan. The movie was shot within a span of over three months in Mumbai. This movie also marks the collaboration of Sanjay Gupta and Hrithik Roshan for the first time. Hrithik Roshan played the role of Rohan Bhatnagar in the film Kaabil. It was reported that his name Rohan Bhatnagar was named after a fan who wrote a letter to Hrithik Roshan praising him for his performance. This name was thus special for the actor and was dedicated to him through the film. Actors Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy are siblings in real life and play villain brothers for the first time together in Kaabil. They were earlier seen as brothers in the TV serial Sarkar in 2005. The duo later revealed that they wanted to play on-screen villains as brothers.

