The entire country woke up to the tragic news of veteran singer Bappi Lahiri’s passing away on February 16. From belting out popular Hindi tracks to soul-stirring Bengali songs, the late prolific singer knew the pulse of his fan and followers. With fans mourning his death, actor Yami Gautam Dhar in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network expressed her grief and wished to bring back the ‘Disco Dancer’ era again.

Yami who was disheartened to know about Bappi Da’s (he was referred popularly with this name) demise recalled how she would miss the peppy Disco Dancer vibes that the late singer usually belted out with his tracks. Bappi Lahiri ruled the 80s and 90s with his pioneering disco music. Sharing her views on the same, the actor said, “It’s very sad to wake up to such bad news about a great singer’s passing away. This is something not in our control, what is in our hands is to understand how they have touched upon the lives of many with their songs. And for Bappi Da, we have always known him for music and for me it will always be the evergreen Disco Dancer.”

Yami Gautam consoles singing legend Bappi Lahiri's death

Adding, the actor who is looking forward to the release of her next film A Thursday shared, “I think that song does something to you even today. You know the steps, you watch the film or even don’t watch it, but as soon as the song is played you are forced to groove on the beats of it. Everybody just loved that song. Starting from the picturisation to Mithun Da’s signature steps, everything was just phenomenal. This whole new era of disco theme and those little things he used to do in his songs, I think we miss these things sometimes in our films today.”

The legendary singer passed away at the age of 69 at Criticare Hospital in Mumbai. PTI reports further revealed that he had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital and had multiple health issues. He passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.

IMAGE: Instagram/YamiGautamDhar/BappiLahiri_Official