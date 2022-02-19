Actor Yami Gautam, who has played a myriad of roles in her career graph recently impressed fans with her stupendous acting in the series A Thursday. From her choices in career to her personal life, seldom has the actor refrained to express her opinions on matters of great interest. During her recent exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the actor threw light on her skin disease Keratosis Pilaris and how it was perceived by the people.

For the unversed, the actor had opened up about the disease with a video on social media. And much to the amazement, her video was welcomed with positive reviews from fans and other people who thanked her for this new change. Now, during the interaction, the actor explained how the skin condition used to bother her and some preconceived notions she had to undergo.

Yami Gautam opens up about her skin condition

Talking about the same, she said, “Beyond a point, you stop thinking as it happened during my teenage days. But, at the same time, I am working in an industry where you are not just associated with films only. You have brands and other things as well to look after. So seldom do we actors used to get a chance to literally present ourselves to you. It is not necessary for the stars to open about their pain or miseries; they can always choose to keep it under the wraps.”

Adding, she explained that despite hiding her disease, it bothered her and she later got accustomed to public remarks. “This aspect of my life used to bother me because we had to airbrush it and of course, I am used to those public remarks like ‘Oh my god what is this?’ and people were obviously not aware of it. So with the revelation, I wanted to be free and just tell people that it’s okay and fine. This is a very common skin condition and people can just let it be. So when I did that shoot, it was not done with any agenda. Because it was my personal shoot, I did not have to airbrush it. I just wanted it to reflect my personality as it is across in the video.”

With the social media post about her skin condition, the actor was amazed to receive positive reviews from the people who hailed her choice. She even shared one of the views that she received from her fans which made her realise the importance of social media which according to her can also be used to disseminate some good information and connect with people.

Elucidating about it, the Kaabil actor said, “I have to tell you that the kind of response it was opened to was exactly in my mind. Social media can also be a place to connect with for some good things also. You know a kind of world where people can be more empathetic, it can be a more constructive way to connect people and make them feel good. The reaction I got, I remember a person wrote, ‘I am so happy that you opened up about it and now my boyfriend feels that why can’t my skin be the way it is like the actresses who can be so flawless."

Yami feels that with 2022, certain things have been changing and people are welcoming such great developments. She credited the western countries for bringing about a change and also lauded the female stars who have started to bring revolutions while coming out of their closet.

“If you talk about 2022, I think this is the most welcoming change and it's coming from everywhere, especially from the west where female stars are opening about aspects and things which people have misconceptions,” she concluded. Meanwhile, Yami Gautam’s latest release A Thursday is streaming on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. The film also has Neha Dhupia, Karanvir Bohra, Dimple Kapadia, and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal.

