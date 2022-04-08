Yami Gautam Recalls 'mean' Incident Where She Was Denied A Designer Lehenga; Read

Yami Gautam took fans by surprise when she announced her marriage to Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar in June last year. She also dropped glimpses of the dreamy affair, which was attended by close family members. The Dasvi actor believes that her and Aditya's wedding was an extension of the actor, wherein she did whatever made her happy.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Gautam spoke about her choice to wear her mother's saree for the wedding instead of a wedding lehenga. Yami further admitted to having known many designers she could lean on and revealed that there are also some 'high-end' designers who don't give their outfits because you're 'so and so'.

Yami Gautam recalls 'mean' incident where she was denied a designer lehenga

The actor went on to narrate the 'mean instance' when she was refused an outfit by a celebrated designer. "I remember I heard that about myself once. That person said, 'No, that lehenga is not for you', and I was like 'What, why?!', and they said, 'No, just doesn't work with that designer'. It was so mean," she said.

She further added that she doesn't understand 'what the criteria is', and how someone deems it fine to make a person feel that bad. She later added that it's not the case with all designers. "Some of them are really good with their work and their attitude, but there is always a rotten apple,” she said.

Reflecting on the instance, Yami iterated that she has since decided to never allow anyone to make her feel bad about herself. The actor added, "You are doing great in whatever you’re doing, and never try to fit in someone’s ‘attire’."

Yami and Aditya Dhar's wedding

Dropping glimpses from their nuptials via social media, Yami wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya. (sic)"

(Image: @yamigautam/Instagram)