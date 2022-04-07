Yami Gautam Opens Up On Her Interesting Role In 'Dasvi'; 'I Had Fun Playing Haryanvi Cop'

Abhishek Bachchan-starrer, Dasvi, a comedy-drama, released on 7th April 2022 on OTT platforms Netflix and JioCinema. The gripping drama revolves around a politician striving hard to pass through his class 10 board exams. The social drama is directed by Tushar Jalota and along with Abhishek Bachchan, it also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in vital roles.

As the film is out, fans are amazed by the cast's performance, and each and every actor is being applauded for their acting skills.

From Abhishek's Haryanvi dialect as Gangaram Choudhry to Yami Gautam playing the role of a strict Jailor, Jyoti Deswal, Dasvi has managed to make the actors take up characters out of their comfort zones. Recently, actor Yami Gautam opened up about her character in the film and revealed that she had a good time playing the role of a Haryanvi cop.

Yami Gautam opens up on her character in Dasvi

As per reports of Pinkvilla, Yami Gautam shared her thoughts on playing a Haryanvi cop for the first time in Dasvi. The actor said,

"I had a lot of fun playing a Haryanvi cop in the film."

Further talking about her family members and the audience's response to the film, Yami Gautam further added,

"I’m ecstatic about the initial response to my performance. My family, my team, and some friends, who are always honest about their opinions with me, watched it a few days ago and I’m glad they strongly connected to my character throughout the film. Now I’m excited to hear what the audiences have to say about it."

Moreover, the AThursday actor revealed that she attempted to do something different this time and experimented with her choice of role.

"As an actor, I get my adrenaline rush from doing that," said Yami Gautam.

More about Dasvi

Written by Ritesh Shah, Dasvi will see Abhishek Bachchan as Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Nimrat Kaur as Chief Minister Bimla Devi, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Manu Rishi and Sumit Shekhar Rai, among others. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Image: Instagram@yamigautam