Yami Gautam Reveals Her Entire Day's Diet Which Includes A Lot Of Vegetables, Nuts & Chai

Yami Gautam recently completed 9 years in the film industry. The actor made her Hindi film debut with Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Throughout these years, she has kept herself fit and healthy. In one of her interviews, she opened up about what she eats in a day in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

A look at Yami Gautam's diet

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Yami Gautam revealed her daily meal schedule. She began with the first meal of the day, breakfast and went on to point what all she consumes throughout her day. She confessed that she just cannot make do without her daily cup of chai and consumes it several times throughout the day, although in small quantities.

She said that before her breakfast, she has a "pre-breakfast regime" where she drinks green tea and eats an assortment of fruits and almonds. For breakfast, she has besan chillas with cheese and vegetables or nachani (ragi) parathas. She said that since she comes from the North, which is quite famous for its parathas, she indulges in them, but changes to some healthier options while doing so.

For lunch, Yami Gautam's diet consists of a vegetable dish, which is a source of protein. She also mentioned switching to quinoa from rice since quinoa is a healthier option. For snacks at around 5 or 6 pm, Yami eats a portion of salad or fox nuts (Makhana) along with a small cup of chai. Yami mentioned eating dinner at around 10-10.30 pm. She usually eats something like a quinoa salad or quinoa with dal. It is usually something that is filling and does not make her hungry later in the night. Her dinner gets postponed because of her filming schedule, but she makes sure that she does not sleep on an empty stomach.

The actor mentioned that she abstains from maida and unnecessary sugar intake as well. Her cheat meals are an assortment of Italian delicacies like pizzas, risotto, Aglio olio pasta. Her list for a cheat meal is indeed huge including dishes like dal makhani, bread pakoda, to name an additional few. Concluding her chat, the actor stated that she indulges in fruits when she needs a detox. She firmly believes that all components like fibre, carbs, fats, etc are essential for one's body.

About Yami Gautam's movies

Yami Gautam was last seen in Ginny weds Sunny, a romantic comedy opposite Vikrant Massey. She will be next seen in the film Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Arjun Kapoor. Yami will also appear in the social comedy film Dasvi as an IPS officer.

(Promo image source: Yami Gautam Instagram)