Yami Gautam Wishes Brother Ojas Gautam On His Birthday; Drops Unseen Pic From Her Haldi

Recently, Yami Gautam took to her Instagram handle and shared a candid throwback picture from her wedding featuring her brother Ojas Gautam. Read further.

Yami Gautam

Image: @yamigautam/Instagram


 Yami Gautam is one of those stars who prefers to keep her private life away from the media glares. Last year in June, the Dasvi actor surprised her fans after she announced her marriage with Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Post her traditional wedding in Himachal Pradesh, Yami shared the glimpses of her big day on her Instagram, leaving fans in awe of her bridal look.

Recently, almost a year after her wedding she shared an unseen photo of her Haldi ceremony with her brother Ojas Gautam. Yami shared the picture on the occasion of her brother Ojas’ birthday. Along with the pic, the actor also penned a heartfelt caption for her 'little brother.'

Yami Gautam wishes Ojas Gautam on his birthday

As Yami Gautam's brother Ojas turned a year older on Thursday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a candid throwback picture from her wedding. The picture seemed to be from the Bhoot Police actor's Haldi ceremony as she is seen dressed up in a yellow and red coloured suit along with floral shell jewellery. In the picture, Yami is seen showing something on her phone to her beloved little brother Ojas Gautam.

Sharing the photo, Yami penned a sweet caption. She wrote, "You aren’t a teenager anymore but for me you shall remain my little baby brother, forever ❤️Happy birthday, Ojas 🌹❤️". Here take a look at the post-

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's wedding 

Last year dropping glimpses from her wedding nuptials on social media, Yami wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya. " Here take a look at the post-

Image: @yamigautam/Instagram

