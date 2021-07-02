Yami Gautam Summoned By Enforcement Directorate For Statement Next Week; Here's Why

Actor Yami Gautam has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) norms. She has been asked to record her statement over foreign exchange transactions in her bank account. As per reports, transactions of over Rs 1 crore are under the ED scanner.

Yami Gautam summoned by ED in FEMA case

As per reports, Yami has been asked to report to the ED authorities on July 7. The case is being investigated by Zone 2 of the investigating agency, and it was reportedly the second time she has been summoned by the agency.

Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons actor Yami Gautam, asking her to appear before them next week to record her statement in connection with alleged irregularities under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act).



Yami on personal and professional front

Yami has been in the news recently for her marriage to Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. Right from the surprise news to the couple keeping celebrations ‘simple’, there were numerous talking points on their wedding.

Yami, who had started her career by starring in advertisements, TV shows and South films, before making her Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in 2012.

She went on to feature in many other successful films. This includes Badlapur opposite Varun Dhawan in 2015, Kaabil opposite Hrithik Roshan in 2017, Uri: The Surgical Strike alongside Vicky Kaushal in 2019, and Bala opposite Ayushmann in 2019.

On the professional front, the 32-year-old has numerous films in her kitty. She is one of the leads of the horror-comedy, Bhoot Police. The movie also starring Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez and is gearing up for release on an OTT platform.

She has also started shooting for the movie Dasvi. She plays the role of an IPS officer in the movie, and her first look too had been shared by the makers.

