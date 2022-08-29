After leaving viewers on the edge of their seats with A Thursday and entertaining them with Dasvi, Yami Gautam is all set to star in the suspense thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. The actor will share screen space for the first time with Shiddat star Sunny Kaushal in the film. The makers of the movie recently unveiled the first look at Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, with the actors also dropping stills from the film.

As a part of their 'Har Din Filmy' slate, where they showcase their upcoming content, Netflix India recently dropped a BTS clip from the shoot of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. The short clip begins with a piece of suspenseful music that takes the viewers through the film's shoot locations. The clip features an air base, a flight as well as a huge set. It also hinted at the drama and action that will unfold in the film. As per the video, Yami Gautam seemed to play the role of an air hostess who becomes a part of a dangerous situation. On the other hand, Sunny Kaushal is speculated to play the role of a thief. Apart from the two actors, the movie will also feature Sharad Kelkar.

Helmed by Ajay Singh, the film is based on the story of a diamond heist that goes wrong after a plane is hijacked. Sharing the BTS video, Netflix India wrote, "WARNING These Chors @yamigautam @sunsunnykhez are on the loose to steal your hearts. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is coming soon!"

Stills from Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Soon after the BTS video, Sunny Kaushal dropped some stills from the movie. In the first picture, he was seen sitting in a flight while wearing a checked grey suit. The next three stills hinted at a romance between Kaushal and Gautam's characters. Sharing the photos, Sunny Kaushal wrote, "Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga! Par akhir kahaan? We'll tell you jald hi, only on Netflix!" Vicky Kaushal reacted to the post and wrote, "Cmon!!!" while his Shiddat co-star Radhika Madan wrote, "Jaggiiii can't wait!"