Actor Yami Gautam is all set to enthrall fans with her upcoming nail-biting hostage drama titled A Thursday. The suspense drama has been produced by RSVP movies and is directed by Behzad Khambata. Packed with unexpected twists and turns, A Thursday shall take the viewers on a startling ride. Much to the amazement of the fans, the makers dropped the teaser of the intriguing series which will make viewers hooked on their mobile screen.

Apart from Yami, the series will also star Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. In the series, Yami Gautam will be seen playing the role of a playschool teacher who takes 16 children as hostages, while Neha Dhupia will play the role of ACP Catherine Alvarez. The cast o the movie also includes Dimple Kapadia and Atul Kulkarni, the movie will be released digitally.

Makers drop teaser of A Thursday

The short video shared the teaser on Instagram that shows a sneak peek into a kindergarten school wherein the children seem to be in a joyous mood. It also gives a fleeting glance of Yami Gautam with a grim look on her face followed by a gunshot. An absolute thriller that will have the audience glued to their screens.

The suspense from its teaser is palpable. The combination of Yami's tense look and the joyful backdrop of a kindergarten make for the perfect setting for a thriller. While sharing the teaser, Yami also revealed that the trailer will release on February 10. Sharing the teaser, she wrote, “Maasumiyat ka chehra iss din badla...#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #AThursdayOnHotstar - Trailer out tomorrow.” The series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The release date of the drama is yet to be announced by the makers, however going by the teaser, it seems that the film will give Goosebumps to the viewers with the thrilling storyline.

Meanwhile, according to various media reports, it is been speculated that the drama could be a sequel to Anupam Kher and Jimmy Shergill's starrer A Wednesday. The film A Wednesday had shown an entire city under siege. It seems entertainment lovers might get to savour a supposed sequel to the movie titled A Thursday.

IMAGE: Instagram/YamiGautam